Church Members Help Clean Rainelle

With the one year anniversary of the floods approaching, one group has worked to make sure the town of Rainelle is looking it's best.

Members with the Crab Orchard Baptist Church hit the streets this week to offer a lending hand.

A group of 50 teenagers have donated their time to pick up trash, work on demolition and offer help to flood victims.

Volunteers said they're happy to assist in any way they can. "You know a lot of people lost a lot in the floods and it's just nice to help out, you know it just feels great," said one volunteer, Matthew Elswick.

Volunteers arrived on Monday (6/20) and will stay until Wednesday (6/21).