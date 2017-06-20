Railroad company lays off 70 at West Virginia facility - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Railroad company lays off 70 at West Virginia facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - CSX has cut approximately 70 positions at a locomotive shop in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says the cuts to the Huntington facility come during a comprehensive review of the railroad company's operations to improve efficiency, safety and customer service. Employees affected by the change can seek positions at nearby CSX facilities.

Doolittle says the Huntington facility will remain open and continue to service locomotives, with around 270 positions remaining.

