ES1 Rollout Celebration at Raleigh General Hospital

Raleigh General Hospital hosted their ES1 Roll Out Celebration today. They hosted a free concert performed by the Krista Hughes Band, there was also free food and more.

ES1 stands for every single one, meaning every single person connected to their patients.

Matthew Roberts said, "We want to improve healthcare. We want to improve their experience and make it a better place for them to come for healthcare and so we can really bring the whole team together, and just raise the bar for healthcare in West Virginia."

They hope that by making it a more positive environment, their patients will feel more comfortable and have a better experience.

6/20/17