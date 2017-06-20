Volunteers Build Homes for Flood Victims

As we approach the one year anniversary of the floods last June, recovery efforts haven't slowed down. One volunteer organization called Dream Builders was hard at work in Rainelle building homes for those who lost everything.

For Wesley Nutter, to have a house to call his own is a dream come true after his house was washed out in the floods. "I had about six feet of water in it and it pretty much destroyed everything," said Nutter.

Nutter was among 90 percent of Rainelle residents who lost just about everything, but nearly a year later Nutter is finally seeing hope on his side. "It'll be exciting to get the kids a place they can call home and play," said Nutter.

His house on 4th Street in Rainelle is where volunteers are dedicated their time with hammers in hand to give Nutter a home he otherwise wouldn't have had. "It really just makes me feel amazing," said Abby Mudd.

At 14 years old, Abby Mudd is one of 60 other friendly faces a part of a disaster relief organization called Dream Builders. That's exactly what they're doing, allowing Nutter to see his dream come true. "Being able to have dinner at the kitchen table and be able to sit back and relax," said Nutter. It's those little things getting him through the toughest times of his life. "It has been a long process, but a new start is right around the corner," said Nutter.

Nutter's home is expected to be done by August. Nutter is just one of three other families receiving homes.

