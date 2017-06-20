12 Year Old Donates to Humane Society of Raleigh County

Meet Sam Rechlin. While most 12 year olds go to summer camp, her idea of summer vacation was a little different.

She told us, "I was just sitting in bed one night texting my aunt Jill and I said, wouldn't it be a good idea to stop on animal shelters on the way on our trip?"



All the way from Michigan, her and her family mapped their driving route to North Carolina, stopping at shelters on the way.

One of them being the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

Shawna Shockney said, "It is just so impressive to me that a child of twelve, wants to help a shelter that she doesn't know about. She chose us, she googled us and she chose us."

Sam has been very active in the community. She volunteers at her local dog boarding and grooming shop and at events like the Flea Circus and Chili Cook off. She even ran her own lemonade stand and held other fundraisers to collect money for ill and injured pets. Her purpose? She loves animals and will do anything to help.

Sam Rechlin emphasized, "Anyone can do anything."

This is just the beginning for Sam, she plans on continuing to raise money and donate to shelters. She hopes to be a role model for other kids her age.



6/20/17