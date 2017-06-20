UPDATE: 1 Dead After Another Explosion at Midland Resource Recovery

12:30 p.m. June 20, 2017 UPDATE:

One person is dead and another person injured after an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery Tuesday morning. The people were cleaning a tank that exploded similar to the incident that occurred on May 24, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

At this point, there are a number of other tanks that are believed to unstable, according to OSHA, but they believe no one else is in danger. They have not been able to determine what chemical caused the explosion due to the inability to work with the tanks at this time.

The Environmental Protection Agency, OSHA, the state Medical Examiner, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department, the Philippi Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and numerous fire departments are on scene.

ORIGINAL:

An incident has been reported at Midland Resource Recovery in Barbour County, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Harrison County 911.

Midland Resource Recovery is the same site where two men were killed and one man was seriously injured on May 24 when a tank they were cleaning exploded.