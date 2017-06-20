WV shows increase in maple syrup crop

Despite the warm winter and a short season, West Virginia gathered more maple syrup this year than in 2016. The season ran from Feb. 3 to March 7, 2017. That lead to concerns about a possible shortage.

According to a release from West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner, Kent Leonhardt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the results of its National Maple Survey this month. That showed there were 9,000 gallons of syrup taped from trees in the Mountain State. There were 61,000 taps that yielded an average of 0.148 gallons each. That is a 33-percent increase over the yield in 2016.

"This is tremendous news for West Virginia. While our state economy remains stagnant, we are seeing growth in our maple industry," said Commissioner Leonhardt. "The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has been working closely with the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association and its members over the past year to promote the industry and help new producers develop their business plans. With more maple syrup on the market this year, we'll continue to spread the word about our superior product."

This is the second year West Virginia has participated in the USDA survey. In 2016, the average price per gallon for West Virginia maple syrup was $48,40.