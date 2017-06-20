McDowell County buys new crime scene truck

A federal grant allowed the Sheriff's Department in McDowell County to buy a new crime scene vehicle. The truck replaces the county's previous vehicle which was a pull behind trailer. Sheriff Martin West said the trailer had become dilapidated. He added that the department chose to go with a truck, because it will allow deputies to bring it to more rural crime scenes.

According to the Sheriff, the new vehicle will also improve response times. This is because they have had to borrow equipment from other departments since the trailer had fallen into disrepair. The grant money to buy the vehicle came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.