Spencer Woman Sentenced for Defrauding the United Way

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Spencer woman was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for defrauding the United Way.

According to a release by US Attorney Carol Casto, Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, previously pleaded guilty to credit card fraud.

She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $10,684.99 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia.

Conrad admitted that while she worked for the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston, she took a number of company credit cards and fraudulently charged goods and services for herself.

From June to December of 2014, she admitted that she charged more than $6,000 in goods and services that she was not entitled to receive. Conrad further admitted that she used the credit cards to pay bills and to charge goods at stores such as Kmart and Sam’s Club.

Additionally, Conrad admitted that she set up false accounts within the United Way electronic payment system. Conrad used these false accounts to fraudulently transfer more than $4,000 to her personal bank account.

Conrad admitted that she had no authorization to use the credit cards or to electronically transfer the money from the United Way.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation.