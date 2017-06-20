AAA: Virginia motorists paying $2.08 a gallon for gas - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

AAA: Virginia motorists paying $2.08 a gallon for gas

WASHINGTON (AP) - The price motorists are paying for a gallon of gas in Virginia is down four cents from a week ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday that the average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Virginia was $2.08, down from $2.12 a week ago.

The price of gas in the state is 22 cents below the national average of $2.30.

The average price of a gallon of gas in cities around the state includes $2.09 in Charlottesville, $2.04 in the Norfolk area, $2.07 in Richmond and $2.07 in Roanoke.

