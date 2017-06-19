Wyoming County set to receive several new cell towers

Residents in Wyoming County may soon be getting an upgrade in their cell phone service. The County's 911 Center is trying to bring more coverage to the area, giving residents more reliable coverage and a different choice in providers.

According to a statement posted on the Wyoming County 9-1-1 Center Facebook page, five new tower sites will be in the county with the possibility of more in the future.

"If we could get towers all throughout the county that would be great because then we'd never have that problem but some of these back roads, there are some people that don't even have a phone line to their house," said Wyoming County EMT Zachary Butcher.

While it's been confirmed there are several new cell towers coming to the area, the 911 center has not said which company is providing the equipment.