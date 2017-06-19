WVDNR Warns Residents About Aggressive River Otters

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) would like to warn residents to be cautious of river otters.

According to a press release, two people were bitten by a river otter while boating on Dunkard Creek in Monongalia County near the Mason-Dixon Historical Park recently.

River otters have large home ranges in and along many of the streams and rivers in the state. Otters are territorial and may aggressively protect their young, so people should be extra careful not to disrupt their habitat, according to a press release.

“Do not approach river otters,” said Steve Raouch, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources District 1 wildlife biologist. “If an otter approaches, you should take steps to keep the otter away from you. This can be done with boat oars, fishing rod, or whatever else might be readily available. You should never try to touch a river otter or any other wild animal.”