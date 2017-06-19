Lewisburg Conducts Board of Canvass

This year votes sky-rocketed in the election in Lewisburg. Today the city council held its board of canvass, where the city council acts as the board of canvass and certify the ballots that were counted by the counting board.

"People seemed to be really motivated and passionate about their local government this time around, we had a new party that formed called the majority voice party and we just had a lot of more folks interested," said Shannon Beatty, City Recorder.

The voting numbers were higher than usual this year, the voter turnout was 577 votes for the winning recorder seat, which was Shannon Beatty.

Overall there were nine hundred and sixteen total votes this year, it's estimated that the last city recorder election was below one hundred votes.

