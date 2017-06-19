White Sulphur Celebration of Life

In honor of the flood anniversary, the town of White Sulphur Springs is preparing to have their Celebration of Life events this weekend.

The celebration of life will be commemorating the flood of June 2016.

It starts on Friday at 3 p.m. and will go until Sunday.

"I can't stress enough that this is a celebration of life and rebirth for the town of White Sulphur; it's a very important time, it's a turning leaf for us," said Mark Gillespie, City Councilman in White Sulphur.

Several people have invested their time to volunteer building these parks in White Sulphur to show how far the community has come.

"All of the volunteers that have been working together for the last year will come together and celebrate the rebirth," said Tom Crabtree, President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.

There are a series of events ranging from the dedication of the flood memorial, to a ribbon cutting for Brad Paisley Community Park and a community picnic.

There will be event parking and shuttle buses to the different parks Friday night until 9pm.



"Bring your family, bring anyone that would like to rejoice with us, I think that's the key word, rejoice with us, that we do have our life and we do have people that survived," said Gillespie.

The Events are as follows:

Friday, June 23

3:00 pm Old Mill Park

Dedication of the 2016 Flood Memorial

Memorial service

Reading of the names of those who perished

4:00 pm Ribbon Cutting for Nicely Park

4:30 pm Ribbon Cutting for the Brad Paisley Community Park

with a Community Picnic with food provided by 50 East Restaurant

Bring your chair or blanket

5 - 9:00 pm Music by 'Under the Gun'

Saturday, June 24

8am - 2pm Free Golf Outing for the residence of Caldwell and White Sulphur Spring

Valley View Golf Course

10am - 2pm Open House - Fish Hatchery

10:30 am - 2pm Family Day

Old White Motors Parking Lot, Main Street

Art Therapy, Service Dogs, Face Painting, Counseling, Fire Truck, EMS,

Meet the Police, and so much more...........

2:00 pm Balloon Release

Old White Motors Parking Lot - Main Street

6pm - 10pm Concert - Midland Trail Park

Music by Wyatt Turner

Refreshments

bring your chair or blanket

Sunday, June 25

11:00 am Non-Denominational Service

Brad Paisley Community Park

bring your chair or blanket

fellowship luncheon at various churches following the service