White Sulphur Celebration of Life

In honor of the flood anniversary, the town of White Sulphur Springs is preparing to have their Celebration of Life events this weekend.
The celebration of life will be commemorating the flood of June 2016.
It starts on Friday at 3 p.m. and will go until Sunday.
"I can't stress enough that this is a celebration of life and rebirth for the town of White Sulphur; it's a very important time, it's a turning leaf for us," said Mark Gillespie, City Councilman in White Sulphur.
Several people have invested their time to volunteer building these parks in White Sulphur to show how far the community has come.
"All of the volunteers that have been working together for the last year will come together and celebrate the rebirth," said Tom Crabtree, President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.
There are a series of events ranging from the dedication of the flood memorial, to a ribbon cutting for Brad Paisley Community Park and a community picnic.
There will be event parking and shuttle buses to the different parks Friday night until 9pm.
"Bring your family, bring anyone that would like to rejoice with us, I think that's the key word, rejoice with us, that we do have our life and we do have people that survived," said Gillespie.
The Events are as follows:
Friday, June 23
3:00 pm Old Mill Park
Dedication of the 2016 Flood Memorial
Memorial service
Reading of the names of those who perished
4:00 pm Ribbon Cutting for Nicely Park
4:30 pm Ribbon Cutting for the Brad Paisley Community Park
with a Community Picnic with food provided by 50 East Restaurant
Bring your chair or blanket
5 - 9:00 pm Music by 'Under the Gun'
Saturday, June 24
8am - 2pm Free Golf Outing for the residence of Caldwell and White Sulphur Spring
Valley View Golf Course
10am - 2pm Open House - Fish Hatchery
10:30 am - 2pm Family Day
Old White Motors Parking Lot, Main Street
Art Therapy, Service Dogs, Face Painting, Counseling, Fire Truck, EMS,
Meet the Police, and so much more...........
2:00 pm Balloon Release
Old White Motors Parking Lot - Main Street
6pm - 10pm Concert - Midland Trail Park
Music by Wyatt Turner
Refreshments
bring your chair or blanket
Sunday, June 25
11:00 am Non-Denominational Service
Brad Paisley Community Park
bring your chair or blanket
fellowship luncheon at various churches following the service