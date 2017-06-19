Jackie Withrow No Longer State-Run

House Bill 113 that plans to sell Jackie Withrow Long-Term Care Facility passed the through Senate on June 19th, and is now awaiting to be signed by the Governor. The bill outlines plans to sell the hospital and creates the "Jackie Withrow Long Term Care Facility Development Fund."

Although hospital residents and employees were concerned for their futures, House Delegate for the 30th District, Mick Bates, reassured the public that this was the best version of the bill and he will continue to work on the project. He also said the bill will not go into affect immediately on July 1st.

The bill allows the Department of Health and Human Resources to make requirements for a new facility which will be built within five miles of the current location. It also sets up severance packages for hospital employees.