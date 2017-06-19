Summer Day Camp to Take Place at Southern WV Multicultural Museum and Community Center

The Southern West Virginia Multicultural Museum and Community Center kicked off its annual Summer Day Camp program on Monday, June 19. The camp will run through Friday, June 23 and will offer a number of educational activities for children participating in the program, including arts and crafts, music, Bible study, mentorship and basic computer skills.

Center President Frank Williams has been working with children for over 35 years, and he said that the most rewarding part of the program is getting to share the power of positive thinking with his campers.

"If we don't take care of these kids now, at a young age, what's going to happen to them?" Williams said. "We want to make sure they get positive role models, positive suggestions."

According to Center Program Coordinator Pat Williams, Summer Day Camp also gives local children the opportunity to make the most of their summer by learning more about themselves and what they are capable of achieving.

"With the camp, at least it gives them the opportunity to get into a structured environment and have some fun while they're learning," Williams said.

This is Kaleinah Walton's second year participating in the program. She will be starting middle school this fall and said that her time at the Center has taught her one of the most important life lessons of all.

"I learned that it doesn't matter what you look like," Walton said. "People will still like you by your actions."