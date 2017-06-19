Rebuilding Rainelle holds Blitz Build

A project that aims to put two houses under roof ahead of the anniversary of the thousand year flood began on June 19, 2017. The blitz build is part of a project by the Potomac Highlands Fuller Center for Housing.

A wall raising ceremony was held at 8 a.m. on Monday and they are expected to have a closing ceremony at 2 p.m. on June 23, the anniversary of the floods in Rainelle. The houses are located on 3rd and 4th Streets. They are being built in conjunction two families that lost their homes and the majority of their personal possessions in the floods. Both homes are sponsored and being built by the Dreambuilders of Maryland.

A pair of additional blitz builds are planned over the summer months. One will be on 10th Street and will begin on June 26. The other is on 3rd St and will happen the week of July 10.