Summer reading and nutrition programs under way in West Virginia

Energy Express is a program that combines learning activities and meals for students from low-income families in West Virginia over the summer months. The goal is to prevent "summer slide," the phenomenon where children fall behind academically because they do not build or maintain their reading skills.

There are 80 sites across the mountain state that participate in Energy Express. According to a release, the program helps around 3,400 children who are entering first through sixth grades. The McDowell County Board of Education is one of the local partners.

(CLICK HERE for a complete list of locations)

The program is hosted by the West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps. It kicked off on Monday, June 19, 2017. There are more than 30 children participating at the site in Anawalt, WV.

Energy Express is looking for volunteers to read to the children, serve meals and donate supplies. Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact Jamie Mathis at 304-383-4849 or send an email to jamiemathis971@yahoo.com.