Deputies search for suspect in Green Valley home invasion

The search is on for the man who broke into a home in the Green Valley area on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Troopers were called to a house on Clover Dew Dairy Road at around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was attacked by a man who used a gun to subdue her, then left her tied up while he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The woman, who is not being identified, was eventually able to free herself and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build. He was wearing dark clothes and possibly a hoodie.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or mobile device.