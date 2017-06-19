Getaway prizes given to fans of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tourism agency has given out 21 getaways so far to West Virginia fans who used social media for tweets, posts and uploading photographs showing the state to others.

Most daily prizes are weekend getaways at state resorts and cabin retreats.

In advance of West Virginia's 154th birthday on Tuesday, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby invited residents and visitors to post why it's exceptional and stereotypes are wrong.

The Division of Tourism says the campaign's reach has topped 7 million on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from 120,000 users directly engaged.

Posts range from lakeside sunsets to mountains, trains, boats, bicycles and fishermen.

Winners are chosen randomly through a search of the hashtag #AlmostHeaven added to posts.

Remaining prizes include a Charleston weekend and other overnights.

Online:

http://www.gotowv.com/almostheaven

