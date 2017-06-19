Copy-History app built by Marshall educator adds features

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A history website and mobile application built by a Marshall University associate history professor has some new features.

Marshall said in a news release that the free app built by David Trowbridge now allows users to customize their experience with mobile-friendly walking tours and discovery mode features.

The app called Clio allows all kinds of organizations to create individual entries or full walking tours. Trowbridge says it now has over 25,000 individual entries and 160 walking tours in locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

He says groups in smaller cities can use the free platform to link people to history.

The release says Clio allows individual users to create an itinerary tailored to specific interests and save it to use later.

Online: http://www.theclio.com

