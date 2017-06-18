Ansted's annual Hometown Festival comes to a close

Sunday was also the last day of the weekend-long Hometown Festival over in Ansted. All the fun kicked off Thursday night and ended today with events like fireworks and live music.

Parents had the chance to shop from vendors, while kids went to new heights on bounce houses. For those who were feeling lucky people could enter to win a flat screen TV, along with about 60 other prizes. Local residents also participated in a 5K which raised money for one local man battling lung cancer.

"I love to see the people who used to live here, used to go to school here come back and share memories from way back when," said Ansted Hometown Festival President Brenda Taylor.

The festival has been going on for over 20 years in Ansted.

