Jackie Withrow Hospital employees speak out over looming closure

Jackie Withrow Hospital has been in Beckley since the 1920's, but that could all change with the stroke of a pen. West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill that calls for the sale of the hospital. Now, House Bill 2366 waits on the Governor's desk, either to be signed or vetoed.

Nola Lilly has worked at the Jackie Withrow Hospital for 14 years. She's one of the more than 100 employees faced with the possibility of losing their job.

"We are urging the public, friends, family, contact Governor Justice's office immediately and tell him not to officially sign off on the bill that's going to take the facility from Beckley," Lilly said.

Lilly says if the State sells the hospital, more than 80 patients would displaced. However some lawmakers we spoke with see the need to sell the long term care facility.

"We lose money on these operations every year. The facilities have degenerated. And it's time for the state to get out of the business of what private enterprise does better," said Mercer County Delegate Marty Gearheart.

But other Delegates are concerned for the future of patients, currently living at the hospital.

"The bill itself does not do anything to get us any closer to where we need to go anyway. So before we look at closing the facility, losing jobs, displacing residents, we need to have a plan for those residents and we aren't there yet," said Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates.

