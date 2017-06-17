State Lawmakers Agree on Budget Deal

After a 20 day special legislative session, West Virginia lawmakers agreed to a budget deal late Friday night (6/17). In the end, there were compromises with no one-side getting everything they wanted.

With the special session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's six percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers: "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Delegate Ron Walters of Kanawha County. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four or five years now. We know where the deficit is and we have not fixed it or not addressed it over the last four or five years," said Delegate Andrew Robinson of Kanawha County.

The Governor's massive roads plan was approved with DMV fees and wholesale gas taxes increasing to help fix and build roads. "I would like to see personally, see the people vote on the road bonds. And see if they want the increase in the revenue for the roads. I know are roads are really bad, so," said Delegate Zack Maynard of Lincoln County.

Some, but not all of the money cut from higher education has been restored. "I think WVU is vital to the state, and then to our local economy in north central West Virginia. For every state dollar that WVU gets, it generates about 10 more with our economy," said Delegate John Williams of Monongalia County.

One item that was defeated was a 20 percent cut in the state income tax, an idea that will likely come back next year. "I love it. I think it's transformational. I think it's visionary. I think it would take West Virginia to a place that we've never been. So at some point, I'd love to get rid of the state income tax," said State Senator, Mike Azinger.

Despite the excitement about this years $4.2 billion budget passing, there are already concerns the Mountain State will be in worse financial shape, this time next year. The 20 day special session will cost taxpayers around $700,000.