The Judge for Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Case Declared a Mistrial

The judge declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case after jury said it's hopelessly deadlocked. Bill Cosby jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before they told a judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision.

A mistrial has been declared in the case against Bill Cosby after he was accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee.

"I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence, which is the rightful way to make a sound decision," said Camille Cosby's Spokeswoman.

During the trial, Constand testified for several hours. She said Cosby gave her three blue pills to relax her while she was consulting him about her career at his Philadelphia mansion.

"She is entitled to a verdict in this case. The citizens of Montgomery County where this crime occurred are entitled to a verdict in this case and we will push forward to try to get that done," said the Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steel.

She said the pills left her half conscious and unable to move when Cosby touched her.



The 79-year-old entertainer's Lawyer, Brian McMonagle said while Cosby had been unfaithful to his wife, he did not commit a crime. He added the 2004 encounter was consensual and that the two had been intimate before.



Cosby's lawyers called just one witness to the stand, a detective who testified for six minutes. Cosby did not take the stand in his own defense.