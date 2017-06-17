Thrills In The Hills Returns To Burning Rock

Thrill seekers are gearing up for an exciting tradition at Burning Rock Adventure Park



This weekend hundreds of ATV riders are spending their weekend at the park for the annual Thrills in The Hills.

Its An action packed riding festival for the entire family to enjoy.

It includes everything from amazon time trials, hill climbing, drag racing and motocross and dozens food vendors.

"We started this on west Virginia day weekend 8 years ago and its just our unofficial start to summer at the park for kids we've got a bounce house and little fun zone some various games set up for them we do music and fireworks on Friday night," Dyane Corcorcan said

The festivities continue tomorrow with a guided history ride all aimed at learning about the coal heritage in southern west Virginia