Locals Spruce Up Historic Cemetery

This Week People in Beckley are coming together for a holiday celebration known as Juneteenth, its considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the U-S.



On June 19th back in 1865 served as the first day African American slaves first became American Citizens.

In honor of the celebration locals gathered to revitalize and spruce up the historic Hunter Cemetery in Beckley.

It dates back to the 1820's and the last people that were buried there was in the late 1960's.

"They always say that you can know about your community how they keep up the cemetery those who have gone before them those who have paved the way its important for us to remember and to keep it," Local Pastor James Cox said.



The celebrations will continue with a BBQ cookout tomorrow at New River Park in Beckley beginning at 3 p.m.