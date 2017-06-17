Raleigh County Humane Society hosts annual fundraiser

Saturday morning kicked off the 5th annual Fast and Furriest 5-k run for the Raleigh County Humane Society. Participants could bring their own dogs or they could walk one of the Humane Society's dogs.

Event coordinators say this was their most successful fundraiser with so many participants and sponsors getting involved this year.

"It's great for the shelter to have some exposure, it's great for the dogs to be able to get out and have some enrichment. It just gets bigger and bigger every year so we think we're reaching more people and hopefully getting the community involved," said Christina Rhodes.

For those of you who weren't able to make it out there today you can still help. People can sponsor a dog for $20.