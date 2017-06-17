Williamsburg residents celebrate West Virginia Day

West Virginia Day is quickly approaching, but one town in Greenbrier County is already celebrating the holiday. West Virginia Day is a state holiday celebrated on June 20th to mark the anniversary of the Mountain State joining the United States in 1863. It's also a chance for lifelong residents like Cassandria Perkins to celebrate their state's culture.

"I was born and raised in West Virginia and I'm proud of our heritage. Our miners and our lumbermen made it what it is," Perkins said.

Perkins was one of the dozens of people at the Williamsburg Historical Foundation, celebrating the holiday.

"West Virginia Day is really a birthday party for the state of West Virginia and we've held it for over 20 years here at the museum," said Carolyn Stephens, Williamsburg Historical Foundation.

The Historical Foundation is celebrating the event with a flag raising, Apalachian music and refreshments, all free to the public.

"It's important for people to understand their roots and what their ancestors actually lived through in order for this part of the country to be open to a settlement and it's important for the children to appreciate who came before them and how things have changed," Stephens added.

It's a holiday proud Appalachians like Douglas Williams have celebrated for as long as they can remember.

"I think it's always important to recognize historical events. I'm a great student of history and I think it's important we remember things that have happened. It's a fun night as well," said Williams.