Boy Scouts of America Celebrates Local Veterans

The 2017 Summit Bechtel Boy Scout Jamboree is weeks away but Boyscout have already arrived to complete some community service work for locals who have served our county. The Third Annual Veterans Appreciation Day kicked off today in Fayette county to show support for those who sacrificed their lives for the U.S.

"You know we are really blessed to have this really cool facility its just great that we can give back to our veterans who have served our country and made places like this possible for us to enjoy, James Williamson said. Williamson is an Eagle Scout from Colorado.



Gary Hartley is the director of external relations for the Summit Bechtel Reserve. He said the event is designed to educate the scouts on what it means to serve and pass down that knowledge to future generations.



"The people who have served our country have just given a tremendous amount to our country and this is our way of showing and giving it back to them that we really do appreciate their service and what the have done. We are very appreciative of that we also want to make sure that we instill those values in the next generation that's why its important for us to get the veterans out here with the scouts and hopefully they will pass along to the next generation," he said.



The appreciation day also focuses on opening up the Bechtel reserve for not just the veteran but their families.

as well. It included lots of fun things to do such as Zip lining, canopy tours mountain biking and skating. There's was also live music from artists like Darryl Worley.



