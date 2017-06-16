59 News teams up with local agencies for a good cause

Today 59 News teamed up with first responders and the United Way to raise money for local charities in the community.

"We just have some really generous givers in this area," said United Way of Greenbrier Valley Executive Director Erin Hurst.

First responders, volunteers with the United Way and some friendly faces from 59 News were out in the community collecting donations all day long. The fundraising efforts are all a part of our stations annual Founder's Day.

Saturday is the anniversary of when WVNS' parent company, Nexstar Media Group was founded. In fact, every Nexstar station across the country was out Friday participating in fundraisers and community service projects to benefit our local community.

"This is really important because food insecurity is a real issue in our community so raising these much needed funds helps us combat that issue with filling our food pantries and making sure our food service programs stay funded," Hurst added.

Donations collected in Beckley, Princeton and Fairlea will go to the United Way to help food service programs in Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties.

"It's a good cause, helping out with the food pantries in Raleigh County. It might be a little hot out here but there's some people that don't have that food and they need it," said Beckley Fire Department firefighter Rick Fisher.

The exact total of monetary donations has not yet been determined.