Bluefield State College Awarded $1.5 Million

Bluefield State College was awarded $1.5 million by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The money will go towards the creation of the Center of Excellence in Manufacturing Engineering.

Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Jeff McFadden, said most of the money will go towards new equipment and building state-of-the-art manufacturing labs. The goal of this new program is to prepare new students and those already in the workforce for new manufacturing processes in the growing industry.

McFadden also stated this program will benefit those who have been out of the workforce due to the decline in the coal industry. The Center will build on the skills coal miners already have from working in the mines, and help adapt them for the manufacturing industry.

This new Center will serve 250 students and create 100 new jobs. Some of the new equipment is set to arrive in August.