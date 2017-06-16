Coal Mining Jobs Open And Looking For Employees

50 new jobs are coming to Raleigh County. Alpha Natural Resources has announced the opening of Panther Eagle Mine near Pettus.

Friday, they held a job fair at Country Inn's and Suites in Beckley. They are currently looking for experienced coal miners.

Chief Engineer, Barrett Justice told me, "Right now the market conditions have improved, prices are up so we ave this reserve it's right on our property so we're looking to take advantage of that and open a coal mine. We've had a lot of coal miners laid off the past couple of years so these are opportunities for those coal miners to come back into the industry and gain employment."

If you missed the job fair Friday, and are interested in a job, there will be two more on June 28th at Sherman Elementary in Comfort, WV from 8-6 and June 30th at Sharron Dawes Elementary in Cabin Creek from 8-6.

