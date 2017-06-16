Miners Baseball Team Goes Bowling

The West Virginia Miners Baseball Team hit Leisure Lanes bowling alley today. This was a way for team members to do something outside of practice.

Fans attended, giving the team a way to give back to their community.

Jim Holland told us, "this is a nice way for the guys to get out, and part of their development as baseball players is to improve their interpersonal skills outside the foul lines, and we do want to give back to the community that does so much for us."

If you want to catch the Minors tonight, their last home game is at the Linda K Eppling Stadium. Game Starts at 7:06 pm.

