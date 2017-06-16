Organization Holds Fundraiser for Slain Bluefield Officer's Chil - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Organization Holds Fundraiser for Slain Bluefield Officer's Children

Mountain State Kayak Anglers is sponsoring a raffle fundraiser to set up a trust fund for Bluefield Police Officer, Aaron Cook's children. Cook was killed in the line of duty and left behind two young children.

Aaron Cook was a member of the Mountain State Kayak Anglers and the organization wanted to do something to help his family. All of the proceeds raised by the raffle will go towards this trust fund.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on their website, https://www.mskawv.com/product-page/aaron-crook-memorial-raffle. MSKA is hoping to sell 1,000 tickets and raise $25,000. The raffle will be held on June 26th.

