Big Brothers Big Sisters to Raise Money At Event This Weekend

Brian Brown, a local realtor in Beckley, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia are partnering up for an evening of awareness.

The goal is to raise money for an organization dedicated to giving children a helping hand through life.

The event will be taken place Saturday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Ambrosia Inn. It will will feature music, refreshments, auctions, raffles and giveaways. All the money raised will go directly to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization.

Brian Brown said, "I just think it's always important for adults to reach out and mentor children, and to provide positive instruction and direction and help kids to develop in a positive way."

Laura Lucas, Outreach Program Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters says she loves investing in her community.

"I actually signed up to be a mentor before I applied for the job because I'm one of those that see the big picture. I'm a hometown girl, this is my area and if you want something to be good you have to invest in it."

The Ambrosia Inn house, where the event will be taken place is quite the historic landmark. It''s 99 years old. The Ambrosia Inn has two of the oldest trees in Beckley, a Japanese Red Oak and West Virginia's oldest Magnolia.

This event will be a blast in the past while helping a great cause that focuses on creating greater futures.