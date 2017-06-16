Fatal Accident investigated in Mt. Hope

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of an accident on Maple Fork Road on Friday, June 16, 2017. According to investigators, at around 10 50 a.m. a vehicle was headed east when the driver lost control and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a utility pole then went into a wooded area where it eventually stopped on its side.

There were two passengers in the vehicle as well as the driver. They were all taken to Raleigh General Hospital. Deputies said one of the passengers died of his injuries. There is no word on the names of the victims at this time. The accident is still under investigation.