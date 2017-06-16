Taylor Neuman joined the 59 News team June 2017. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist for WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. There she shot, wrote and edited news stories.



She graduated from The University of Alabama where she earned a bachelors degree in Broadcast News and Theatre.



Taylor is originally from Palm Beach county, Florida. She is fluent in Spanish. In her free time she enjoys going to the gym, traveling and attending music festivals. She is a music junkie and appreciates a wide range of genres.



Her love of journalism started when she was much younger. She a always knew she wanted to be a reporter since she loves telling stories.