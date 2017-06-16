Road closure planned for Clintonville

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Midland Trail (US 60) in the Clintonville area will be closed starting on Friday, June 23, 2017. The closure is to allow crews to replace a culvert.

The project is located about 250 feet west of the junction with County Route 9, Shoestring Trail. Work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. There will be one lane of traffic until 2:30 p.m. at which point the road will be closed until the work is done. WVDOH crews are expected to wrap up the work before sunset on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Local traffic will have access to all properties while the work is being performed by using I-64. Those headed east can use Exit 156, Sam Black Church, while people headed west can use Exit 161, Alta.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect delays. While the work should wrap up on Saturday, bad weather or unforeseen circumstances could cause delays.