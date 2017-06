The West Virginia Department of Transportation's, wv511.org web site is showing an accident on I-64 in Summers County. The accident is in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 146. That is near Green Sulphur Springs.

There is no word on what lead to the accident or if there are any injuries. Drivers who are traveling in the area are advised to use caution and to expect delays. It is unclear how long it will take to clean up the accident.