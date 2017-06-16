U.S. Forest Service signs agreement with Monroe County Sheriff

A memo of understanding signed by the Monroe County Sheriff and the law enforcement division of the U.S. Forest Service aims to make the county a safer place. It is a formal agreement that allows two forest service officers to enforce and investigate violations of West Virginia law in addition to their authority to enforce federal violations.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Capt. Jonathan "Cody" Murphy and Officer John Price, Jr. were sworn in by the Honorable Robert Irons. Sheriff Sean Crosier said the new deputies will not be primary call responders, but will be available to assist deputies win needed.

"Monroe County is home to law enforcement officers from various Federal, State and adjacent local agencies," said Sheriff Crosier. "To our benefit, additional Forest and other law enforcement officers will be added in the near future."

The sheriff added that the additions to the force will increase the law enforcement presence in the county. There is no cost to Monroe County taxpayers.