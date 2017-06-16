Wyoming County Schools Provide Free Summer Meals

Wyoming County schools is providing free meals for students throughout the summer. Kids can receive a free hot meal or snack at one of the fifteen locations across the county, including the Mullens City Pool and Oceana Pool.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, 76% of Wyoming County students receive a free or reduced lunch during the school year. The Director of Child Nutrition and General Wellness , Jenny Ann Lusk, wanted to make sure students were still eating healthy meals during the summer. She said, "they're up here playing and physically active all day and they need to have a nutritious lunch."

Meals will be prepared at the schools and then delivered around the county. The program will begin on June 19th and is expected to feed 300 kids each day.



