West Virginia gov tells agency to remove tourney sponsorship - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia gov tells agency to remove tourney sponsorship

Posted: Updated:
Greenbrier Classic caught in political battle Greenbrier Classic caught in political battle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered a state agency to remove its sponsorship of this year's Greenbrier Classic.

Justice said in a news release Thursday he didn't feel comfortable with the Department of Commerce's participation in the PGA Tour event at The Greenbrier resort he owns.

Justice says while he recognizes the state's gains from the department's past sponsorships of the tournament, he doesn't want any perception of impropriety.

The state Ethics Commission had scheduled a special meeting for next Monday on a state Development Office request for an exemption to become a sponsor. According to the meeting notice, the office wanted to cover travel-related expenses for certain CEOs, high-level executives and others for purposes of economic development.

The tournament is being held next month in White Sulphur Springs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.