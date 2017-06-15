Sam O'Dell wins 3rd West Virginia Amateur title

DANIELS, W.Va. (AP) - Sam O'Dell has won his third West Virginia Amateur golf title with a two-stroke victory over Chris Williams.

O'Dell shot a 2-over-par 73 Thursday to finish at 1-under 283 on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels. The Hurricane dentist also won the tournament in 2013 and 2015 at The Greenbrier resort. This year's tournament was moved due to last summer's flooding that damaged The Greenbrier's courses.

Williams, of Scott Depot, shot 72 Thursday and finished 1 over. Christian Boyd of Charles Town was third at 2 over.

Defending champion Alan Cooke of Vienna finished tied for 15th.

