Sam O'Dell wins 3rd West Virginia Amateur title

West Virginia native and Hall of Famer Jerry West is leaving his job as an executive board member with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and is expected to take a similar role with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sam O'Dell has won his third West Virginia Amateur golf title with a two-stroke victory over Chris Williams.
The Houston Texans say their training camp in West Virginia will start on July 26.
The Big 12 Conference says the 2019 conference men's golf championship will be held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
