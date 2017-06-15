Former Mountaineers Visit WVU Medicine Children's

Patients at WVU Medicine Children’s were visited by some former Mountaineers on Thursday.

Former West Virginia University offensive lineman Brian Jozwiak, former quarterback, Jeff Hostetler as well as former men’s basketball assistant coach Billy Hahn spent time with patients before Friday’s 27th Annual Jozwiak Celebrity Golf Classic.

“What we do here at WVU and this children’s hospital is second to none,” said Jozwiak. “It’s special. I can’t say enough about the people that work here. We can stay right here at home and get first class state of the art treatment and that’s so important for families to know that we don’t have to go 500 miles away. It keeps families tight.”

The event will be held at Lakeview Golf Resort and Spa to raise money and awareness for WVU medicine Children’s. It is hosted by Jozwiak’s non-profit JoznozKidz, Inc.

“We owe it to our kids,” he said. “We just owe it to our kids and it’s so important that we care. Guys like me and everybody else and Hostetler and Coach Nehlen and Holgorsen and the people associated with this University need to know that this is a big part of what we are.”

Both Jozwiak and Hostetler say their passion to help children comes from former WVU football coach Don Nehlen, who began the tradition of bringing his players for regular visits to the hospital.

“I used this word a lot, impact,” Hostetler said. “It’s a strong word. It’s a football term, but it means to strike forcefully, to leave an impression, to make a mark. When I would come to the hospital and see kids out here, they were the ones that had an impact on me. They were the ones that left an impression. They left a mark on me.”

“You got somebody that’s going through such rough stuff and what we were able to bring as athletes, they didn’t even care what the name was,” Jozwiak said of his first experiences visiting the children. “You’re a Mountaineer football player and that meant a lot.”

For both Jozwiak and Hostetler this experience touring WVU Medicine Children’s and visiting children is also personal because each of their children have been patients.

“I just realized how difficult a time it is on families and the kids themselves,” said Hostetler of the experience. “It’s a situation where you can provide a little bit of support and somehow try to normalize things during that time and try to make things a little better during a very difficult time.”

The Jozwiak Celebrity Golf Classic will also unite current and former Mountaineers, something that Jozwiak said is important to continue the tradition of working with WVU Medicine Children’s for future generations of players.

“You feel bad during a workout and all you gotta do is think about what those kids are going through and it just brings you right back down to ground zero and that became a motivation,” he said.