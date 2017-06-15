West Virginia American Water seeks infrastructure rate hike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia American Water Co. has asked state regulators to endorse infrastructure improvements that would boost the average residential customer's bill by $1.04 per month.

The company's application was filed Thursday with the Public Service Commission.

The company says in a news release that the $29.9 million plan for 2018 includes replacing or upgrading more than 39 miles of water mains. It also would replace service lines, fire hydrants and two water storage tanks.

Company president Brian Bruce says the annual infrastructure replacement program reduces costs in the long term for customers.

