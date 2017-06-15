West Virginia Lawmakers Storm Out of Budget Meeting with Governor

Dozens of angry West Virginia lawmakers stormed out of a budget meeting with Governor Jim Justice. This after comments by Republican Senator Robert Karnes. In the meeting he blamed decades of Democratic leadership for causing the states current budget crisis.

Q: What do you say about all of the people who stormed out of the meeting after your remarks?

"I think they acted like the children that they are... And the fact of the matter is, the little guy has given up hope that the Democrat Party offers any solutions for the problems that West Virginia faces," said Senator Robert Karnes, (R) Upshur, who is Chairman of the Tax reform

"Well. To be perfectly honest, it went fine until Senator Karnes stood up and made an idiot out of himself and that's all there is to it and made everybody mad," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

Even House Republican leaders walked out. The Governor's latest revenue plan calls for a sales tax increase to 6 point-5 percent; and a 20 percent reduction on income taxes over four years. But people who make more than 150 thousand dollars would not get a tax cut. The sides are sharply divided.

"It is imperative for the people of West Virginia for their elected representatives, to get this state economically viable and vibrant and prosperous," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"But you can't do personal income tax reduction, without some revenue to balance this out, or we're going to go broke in another year or two," said Del. Linda Longstreth (D) Marion.

With no budget deal, much of state government shuts down July 1st.

"All this sniping back and forth could mean a delay in getting a final budget deal done. At this point it's anyone's guess," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.