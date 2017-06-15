Charleston Mayor's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia.

According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016.

An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones breaking into the store. In the video, the suspect walked around the store and examined display cases before fleeing the scene.

The investigating officer noticed that the suspect was wearing clothing that matched a suspect to another breaking and entering case at a Huntington bar located on Spring Valley Drive in Huntington on November 18th, 2016.

Police say surveillance video at the site showed two people attempting to break in to the bar before fleeing after a failed attempt to enter. The owner of the establishment says that roughly $1,000.00 in damage was caused during the attempt.

On November 28th, 2016, the investigating officer traveled to the Lawrence County Jail located in Ironton, OH, to interview a suspect. The suspect admitted to their involvement in the Spring Valley Drive bar breaking and entering attempt.

On May 4th, 2017, the suspect admitted to police their involvement in the 5th street pawn shop robbery as well. The suspect confirmed the identities of the other parties involved in both cases, implicating Jones in both crimes.

Jones is now facing at least seven charges, including breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, destruction of property and of conspiracy.

He is being held at Southern Regional Jail without bond.