City of Mullens Foundation Makes Improvements

The City of Mullens Foundation is set to make improvements around the area. Mullens High Alumni and other Mullens residents created the foundation to help the city make changes where the city government cannot.

The foundation is currently looking for volunteers and donations to help give back to Mullens. Foundation President, Barry Smith, said he understands the economy is bad, but people can still volunteer their time to help the community.

The Foundation's primary goal is to keep the Mullens city pool open and make improvements to the playgrounds. It is also plans to paint more murals and build walking trails around the city. Donations can be made to the City of Mullens Foundation at P.O. Box 817, Mullens, WV 25882.