Lewisburg Monster Truck Show

A giant show is gearing up to take place this weekend at the state fair grounds.

The Lewisburg Spring Nationals Monster Trucks Showdown will be on Saturday. You will get to see World Champion Bounty Hunter and Scarlet Bandit in action. It is a family fun event, all are welcome.



There will be concessions and souvenirs for purchase. You will even get a chance to ride in a monster truck.

"It's a lot of fun it's not just monster trucks, monster trucks, monster trucks in your face. There is a lot of different elements to it and I think all three of those elements are fun,"



The show is this Saturday. Doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 7:30pm, Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of for adults.

You can purchase them online at eventbrite.com

